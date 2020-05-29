Lovelady, Stephen W. 1951-2020

HORTON, Kan. Stephen Wayne Lovelady, 69, of Horton, passed away May 18, at the Hiawatha Hospital.
He was born in Falls City, Nebraska on May 1, 1951, the oldest of six children born to Lester Wayne and Betty (Martinosky) Lovelady.
Steve graduated from Hiawatha High School, the class of 1969 and from Pittsburg State College in 1973.
He was a business owner in Hiawatha, pouring concrete basements before he went to work in the oil fields in Liberal, Kansas and in Texas. He retired as a wireline operator in 2015. He married Elysa Carpenter Sept. 25, 1982, in Hiawatha. Together they had two children, Cassandra Lovelady and Jared Lovelady.
Steve was an avid sports fan! There was not a sport or team he wouldnt watch, except the NBA! He loved spending time with his family and giving his nieces and nephews a hard time.
Survivors include: his mother, Betty Hoar of the home; Cassandra (Dan Gallant) Lovelady, of Emporia, Jared (Christin Miller) Lovelady, of Oklahoma City; brothers, Richard (Kathy) Lovelady of Horton, Tom (Susie) Lovelady of Silver Lake, Greg Lovelady of Springdale, Arkansas, Mark (Tracy Crissman) Lovelady of Joplin, Missouri; brother-in-law, Fred Canham of Ozawkie, and an uncle Joe (Irene) Martinosky of Hiawatha.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Wayne; step-father, George Hoar, Elysa Lovelady; and a sister Theresa Canham.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to support Horton athletics.
Memorial contributions may be sent in care of the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton. A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
