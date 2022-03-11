Lowe, Janice R. 1960-2022

Janice R. Lowe, 61, Hiawatha, passed away March 7, 2022.
Janice was the sixth of eight children of Ray and Sue (Allen) Gartner and grew up in Oneida, Kansas, on May 19, 1960, attending school in Bern, Kansas, graduating in the class of 1978.
She married the love of her life, William Lowe, June 21, 1980, and they made their home in Hiawatha.
Janice worked for Brown County Special Education as a paraprofessional for 27 years.
Janice loved her kids and loved her grandkids even more. She enjoyed Diet Pepsi, working in the yard, collecting snowmen, shot glasses and angels.
Survivors include: her husband, William, of the home; children: Jeremy (Dana) Hiawatha, Heather (Russ) Cousins, Hiawatha, William (Roscoe) (Lindsay) Manhattan, Kansas; six grandkids: Jerick, Brenner, Ella, Lucca, Georgia and Bodie. Other survivors are: sisters, Cindy (Don) DuBois, Topeka, Kansas, Tammy Bauerle, Topeka; brother, Chris (Teresa) Horton; sisters-in-law: Patty (Jim) Parker, Hiawatha, Jan (JR) Siebenmorgen, Hiawatha, Jean (Terry) Hirsch, Hiawatha; brother-in-law, Dale (Katie) Waseca, Minnesota. She also has numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; in-laws, Billy and Helen Lowe; brothers: Kent, Steve, Dan and Terry; sister-in-law, Barb; daughter-in-law, Robin; and granddaughter, Addison.
Services planned for 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Tony French will officiate.
Burial will be at Claytonville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Thursday, where the family will meet that evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Janice Lowe Memorial Fund to be designated later, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A memory or special note may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
