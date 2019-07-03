Lutz, Bruce L. 1951-2019

ANDOVER, Kan. Lutz, Bruce Leo, age 67, was tragically killed in a plane crash in Hiawatha, on the evening of June 28, 2019.
Bruce was born on Aug. 7, 1951, in Boonville, Missorui, the son of Leo and Jean Lutz.
Bruce graduated from Tipton High School in 1969. He attended the University of Rolla, and went on to graduate from the University of Missouri, Columbia with an engineering degree in 1973.
Bruce married in 1980, and was the father of three children, Bradley Lutz (wife Ashley) of Westminster, Colorado, Stacy Simmer (husband Heath) of Hiawatha, and Rebecca Trickle (husband Taylor) of Wichita, Kansas.
Bruce was a loyal Missouri Tiger fan and alumni, yet somehow found a way to make his home in arch rival territory, Kansas.
He began his career in Hesston, Kansas, where he worked for Hesston Corp for 15 years. Bruce then transitioned into the aviation industry in Wichita where he worked for Beechcraft and Cessna, and finally in private consulting.
Bruce took no greater pride than that of the love of his children and grandchildren. He made certain to take advantage of every opportunity to attend their activities. This genuine love of family extended to his siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Bruce was an avid pilot, fisherman, gardener, and photographer. He enjoyed cooking, wine, and preparing gourmet meals and entertaining guests.
Bruce was preceded in death by by: his father, Leo B Lutz; and brother-in-law, Ralph Knipp.
He is survived by: his mother, Jean G Lutz, Tipton, Missouri; he is also survived by aforementioned children; and spouses; and seven grandchildren, Hannah and Leo Simmer (Stacy and Heath), Benjamin and Jacob Lutz (Bradley and Ashley), and Truett, Adalyn, and Zion (Rebecca and Taylor); and the mother of his children, Debbie Berry, of Andover.
Bruce is also survived by: five siblings, Nancy Knipp, Jefferson City, Missorui, Burl Lutz, Ashland, Missouri, Wanda Higgins, Jefferson City, Missouri, Mike Lutz (Shelly) California, Missouri, Joe Lutz, Tipton, Missouri.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Andover, where Bruce was a member.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. also at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at St Andrews Cemetery, Tipton, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Red Cross.
Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com
Services by Broadway Mortuary. As published in the Hiawatha World.
