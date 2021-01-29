Madison, Anita R. 1925-2021

JACKSON, Tenn. Anita Ruth Madison, 95 passed from this life on Jan. 27, 2021, at her home in Jackson, with her family around her.
She was born on April 21, 1925, in White Cloud, Kansas, the daughter of Walter and Eva Knight Bomley.
Anita graduated from Everest High School, Everest, Kansas, in 1943, and taught school two years, during World War II.
She later worked at Commerce Trust Company in Kansas City, Missouri, until her marriage.
On June 23, 1946, she married Hubert L. Madison at Everest, Kansas. They were married for more than 64 years. During their marriage, they lived in Kansas, Missouri and Ohio and in 1965 moved to Jackson, with Rockwell International.
She worked ten years at First National Bank, and was an active member of Northside Church.
After retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their RV to every state and visiting family.
Survivors include: her son, John Madison and wife Debbie, of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter, Marianne Madison Ferguson and husband Tom, of Jackson; two grandchildren, Halah Ferguson Ciafardini, husband Marc of Richardson, Texas, Diana Madison Suzo, husband John of Westfield, Indiana; and four great-grandchildren: Lorelai, Harper and Vaida Suzo and Olivia Ciafardini; two step grandchildren, Tommy Ferguson Jr. (Cathy) and Shelby Ferguson; and four step-great-grandsons, all of Jackson.
She also leaves: nieces, Jean Hossfeld and Jacki Pederson and a number of great nieces nephews and cousins, who were very dear to her.
In Feb. 2011, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert and in Aug. 2013, by her only sister, Virginia Pederson.
Memorials may be sent to Northside Church or charity of your choice.
Due to COVID-19, risks there will be a private graveside service for Mrs. Madison at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Ridgecrest Cemetery, Jackson, with Pastor Don Thrasher officiating. As published in the Hiawatha World.
