Manning, Ruth M. 1933-2021

SABETHA, Kan. Ruth Mary Manning, 88, of Sabetha, formerly of Morrill, Kansas, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home at the Apostolic Christian Village apartments.
Ruth was born Nov. 12, 1933, to Alfred and Rena (Northhouse) Visser in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ruth graduated from Plainfield High School in 1952. After graduation, she began working as a secretary at a large insurance company in Grand Rapids. It was during this time that she met David Dave Manning, who became the love of her life. They were married on Sept. 18, 1953, and were blessed with six children.
In 1961, Ruth and Dave started the D and R House Moving business. Dave was a full-time house mover, while Ruth served as the businesss secretary. Their business would later take them to Wabash, Indiana, where they would become active members of the College Corner First Brethren Church.
During this time, they felt the call from God to go into ministry. So, they sold their moving business and started their first ministry in Udell, Iowa at the First Brethren Church. While serving in this ministry for four years, Ruth was the church secretary, pianist and started driving a school bus, while at the same time being a busy mom to six children and their friends.
Next, their ministry took them further west and they would spend the next two years in Falls City, Nebraska and Morrill, Kansas. At the same time, she continued to be a school bus driver, drove daily bus routes and buses to various school activities for the Falls City School district. Then, their ministry took them to Morrill on a full-time basis for the next eight years. Ruth remained busy in the church and also, drove a school bus for the Sabetha Unified School district. She was known for being a mom to many children that she met through her own children, the church and various school activities, which earned her the nickname Momma Ruth. Her door was always open to visitors, and she was known for cooking large meals to accommodate the extra guests who stopped by for a wonderful meal and visit.
In 1986, their ministry called them to Friedensburg Bible Church in Avon, South Dakota. During this time, she made many new friends and served the community, by delivering Meals on Wheels to people in need. She enjoyed having her grandchildren come to South Dakota for extended visits throughout the year.
In 1996, Ruth and Dave retired and returned to Morrill. During retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed attending her grandchildrens sporting events and school activities. Also, she and Dave enjoyed camping and they spent several winters camping in Alamo, Texas.
Ruth moved to the Apostolic Christian Village apartments in Sabetha to remain near Dave after he entered the Apostolic Christian Home. She loved her apartment, as it afforded her the opportunity to make new friends and wonderful memories.
Ruth was preceded in death by: parents; her husband, David; son, Thomas Manning; a great grandson, Max Scott Manning; two sisters, Martha Comdor and Irene Westerhoff; and a brother, Alfred Visser,
She is survived by: her five children: David (Tina) Manning Jr. of Mulvane, Kansas, Karen (Les) Bronson of Unionville, Iowa, Timothy (Marilyn) Manning of Morrill, Daniel (Vicki) Manning of Humboldt, Nebraska and Kathleen (Jeff) Manning of Lees Summit, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Mary Manning, of Morrill; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the NorthRidge Church in Sabetha.
Visitation will befrom 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha. A second visitation will be held from 10 a.m. til service time on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the NorthRidge Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Outstretched Arms Ministries and the Gideons International, sent in care of the Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.popkessmortuaires.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
