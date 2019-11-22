Martin, Norleen L. 1952-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Norleen L. Martin, of Atchison, formerly of Sparks, surrounded by family, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter. She was 66.
Mema as to how she was known by family, was born Nov. 14, 1952, in St. Joseph, the youngest of three children.
Her biological father was Buck Banks, who remained in her life through the years.
She was adopted and raised by Robert and Georgia Jeschke Dawe.
She grew up in Sparks and attended Highland Schools, graduating high school with the class of 1970.
She worked various office jobs through the years, including, the Iowa Tribe and a para professional with the Atchison School District.
She was a member of the Iowa Tribe of White Cloud.
She led a simple life, was a stay at home MOM, couldnt get enough of her grandchildren, loved piano music, her remote with her TV, and favorite shows being Food Network, and Ghost Hunters.
She loved decorating and celebrating the holidays, with Christmas being her favorite.
Norleen married Robert Martin, July 13, 1984.
Even though they divorced, Robert remained in Norleens life.
Survivors include: her son, Robert Martin II; daughters, Jesse Kempin (Jeff), all of Atchison, and Angela Doro, of Topeka; sister, Linda Beck, of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Deon Doro, Troy May, Iquajanae Jackson, Bubba Jackson, Cole Kempin, Caleb Kempin, Lucas Kempin, Keira Martin and Jase Martin.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; biological father; and brother, Donald.
A celebration of her life is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the George Ogden Building, on the Iowa Reservation, at White Cloud.
Burial will follow, at Tesson Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Norleen Martin Memorial Fund, to be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special note, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
