Martindale, Larry 1936-2022

Larry Martindale, age 85, of Hiawatha, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with his family by his side.
Larry was born July 7, 1936, to Harold and Bessie Schuler Martindale in Hiawatha.
On Jan. 22, 1956, Larry was united into marriage with Leticia Blanton. The couple just recently celebrated their 66th anniversary! With this union they had four daughters: Kathy, Sherry, Karen and Lori.
Larry is survived by: his wife, Leticia of the home; daughters: Kathy (Daymon) Scriven of Springfield, Missouri, Sherry (Gil) Werner of Topeka, Kansas, Karen Martindale of Rulo, Nebraska, Lori Martinson of Hiawatha; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, plus one great-granddaughter on the way. Also surviving is a brother, Donald Martindale (Ann) of Hiawatha.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Lee Swank.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family but his true love was fishing! You could always find him out at the Hiawatha Lake. He always kept the family entertained, like never a dull moment. Dad, you will greatly be missed.
A register book will be available to sign at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, Thursday and Friday.
Private family inurnment will be at Cornelison Cemetery east of Reserve, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Freedom Hospice sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
