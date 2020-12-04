Martinosky, Joseph and Irene

Carol I. Martinosky
1937-2020
A perfect ending to a story book love story. Joe and Irene Martinoskywhich in later years, where you the seen one, the other was there also! Their love story was slowly coming to an ending when they were admitted at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, where they both had complications from Covid. They kept talking between themselves about which one was going first all the while their beds were side by side, and holding hands.
Irene, as she was known to family and friends, got her wish by passing away Saturday morning. Joe soon followed 24 hours later on Sunday morning, Nov. 29. Carol Irene was born at Hiawatha, Oct. 10, 1937, one of four children born to Richard and Lenore Whaley Young. She grew up in Hiawatha, where she attended school, graduating from Hiawatha High School in 1955.
Irene was a homemaker, taking care of Joe, and helping to raise their family. Her faith was important to her as she was a member of the First Christian Church in Hiawatha. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Young, Jr.
Her survivors include two sisters, Virginia Tolles (Richard), Karen Snyder (Ron), both of Hiawatha.
Joseph W. Martinosky, Jr., was born at Reserve, March 12, 1934, one of four children born to Joseph Sr. and Sarah Blanche Lee Martinosky. He grew up at Reserve where he attended school, graduating from Reserve High School in 1951.
The military was of interest to Joe, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1952 at Smokey Hill AFB, Salina, and thru 1962 at Offutt AFB, Omaha. He then served with the Missouri Air National Guard 139th Air Lift Wing, Rosecrans in St. Joseph, MO from 1962 retiring in 1987 as a Master Sergeant. He worked a few years as an aircraft mechanic TWA overhaul base in Kansas City, Missouri.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Kathleen Davis, and brother John Martinosky.
His survivor includes a sister, Betty Hoar, of Horton, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.
Irene and Joe were married at St. Anns Catholic Church in Hiawatha, April 22, 1957. Being in the military they were stationed across the United States and world over. She remarked one of her most memorable occasion was Joe being stationed at Guamshe loved it! They raised two children Joseph W., III, and Lisa Kay. They made their home in Savannah, Missouri, for many years while Joe worked for the Air Guard. After he retired, they moved to Hiawatha to enjoy their retirement years together, and to be near their families. In addition to raising their family, in later years, they were an important part in raising their two grand-daughters Olivia and Glenna. Joe enjoyed using his metal detector hunting coins. His faith was equally important to him as he was an active member of St. Anns Catholic Church in Hiawatha, where he helped serve the sacraments, and served on the finance council.
Along with any love story comes heartache, this one no exception. Their three children, Allen was stillborn, daughter, Lisa, died in 2006, Joseph W, III, died in 2014.
Along with their siblings they have five grandchildren.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 until 5 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
A rosary is planned to be held at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The joint service will follow at 2 p.m. with Father Dan Gardner and Rev. Lynn Dickson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Judes Children Hospital sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED
Please remember families during this critical time by sending a card or sending a note to the website at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
