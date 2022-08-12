BASEHOR, Kan. Carol Ann (Vignery) Marxen, age 86, passed away peacefully at home in Basehor, on Aug. 6, 2022.
Carol was born on April 6, 1936, in Concordia, Kansas and was the only child of Edmond Ralph and Lilla (Tubach) Vignery. She grew up on farms within Brown County, Kansas and Richardson County, Nebraska.
Carol graduated from Reserve High School in 1954, from Highland Junior College with an Associates degree in 1956, and then received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with distinction from Peru State College, Peru, Nebraska in 1958. She started her elementary teaching career in Sabetha, Kansas and then went on to teach in Powhattan, Hiawatha and Edwardsville, Kansas elementary schools. While raising her two sons, she taught a homebound student for four years.
Carol married John Fredric Marxen on May 28, 1961, in Sabetha. They had two sons, John Fredric (Kacy) Marxen, Jr. of Tonganoxie, Kansas and James Edmond (Andrea) Marxen of Midlothian, Virginia.
Carol attended the Evangelical Brethren Church (EUB) which later became Trinity United Methodist Church in Hiawatha. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for several years. Carol was a member of the United Methodist Women, the Federated Womens Club and the Modern 49ers, an EHU (Extension Homemakers Unit) where she was president for two years.
The joy of Carols life was spending time with her grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann (Kevin) Hunt, Hannah Marie (Trey) Williams and Connor James Marxen. She also loved being a great-grandmother to Emma, Elijah, Wyatt and Liam.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and husband John, of 60 years.
A celebration of Carols life is planned on 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Wednesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Meals on Wheels, 1830 S. Broadway St, Leavenworth, KS 66048-3740, or may be sent in care of the funeral home.
