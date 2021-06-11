Marxen, John F., Sr. 1936-2021

BASEHOR, Kan. John Fredric Marxen, Sr., 84, of Basehor, Kansas, passed away on June 6, 2021, at The University of Kansas Health Systems. He was born on June 11, 1936, in Russell, Kansas, to John Henry and Agnes (Krug) Marxen. In 1961, he married Carol Ann Vignery of Sabetha, Kansas, and they made their home in Hiawatha, for 31 years prior to moving to Bonner Springs, Kansas, then later moving to Basehor. They were married for 60 years.
They were blessed with two sons, John Fredric, Jr. JJ and James Edmond.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, and their two sons, John Jr. (Kacy) of Tonganoxie, Kansas, and James (Andrea) of Midlothian, Virginia. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Hunt (Kevin) and Hannah Marie Williams (Trey); a grandson, Connor James Marxen; one great-granddaughter, Emma; three great-grandsons, Elijah, Wyatt, Liam; and three nieces.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Ronald, preceded him in death.
During his early years, he worked at Russell Fruit & Grocery and Marxen Service Station. He attended schools in Russell, graduating from Russell High School in 1955 where he was a member of the 1955 Class A Championship Basketball team. He served in the Russell National Guard Unit from 1955 to receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1963. He attended Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska, received his BS degree in Business Administration from Fort Hays State University in 1960 and his Master degree in Business Education from Emporia State University in 1965. He did post graduate study in Economics at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He began his professional career in education at Powhattan High School in Powhattan, Kansas, as their business teacher from 1960 to 1964. He always felt Powhattan was a special place, because it was where he met his wife, Carol, and was fortunate to begin his teaching career with quality students and a prideful community. In 1964, he became an instructor of Business and Economics at Highland Junior College in Highland, Kansas, where he served under six presidents. During his 28 years at the college, he served as an Instructor of Business and Economics, Dean of Finance (Business Manager) and became their first Dean of Instruction. During his tenure as Dean of Instruction, he started and developed the Community Service Outreach program offering college credit courses in 30 communities throughout Northeast Kansas. Leaving the college in 1991, he accepted the position of Director of Business Services and Clerk of the Board for the Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District 204 in Bonner Springs, Kansas, until his retirement in 1997.
He was appointed to the Kansas State Emergency Medical Council by Governor Bennett and served on the council under two governors.
John felt very blessed and was extremely thankful for his wife, Carol, their sons John Fredric Jr. and James Edmond and the entire Marxen family.
Friends may call at the funeral home 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, after 9 a.m. Monday at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, where the family will visit friends starting at 1 p.m. Due to the hot weather, graveside service will be held in the chapel starting at 2 p.m. Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for those interested to send donations to Chapel Oaks Funeral home on behalf of the American Heart Association
A special note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome .com which is also the live streaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
