Massey, Marvin L. 1939-2021

ROBINSON, Kan. Marvin Punky Leo Massey, age 82, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday evening, the 25 of Nov. 2021, in Hiawatha.
Husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Punky will be missed by all who loved and were loved by him.
Born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Goff, Kansas, to Elmer Boots Massey and his wife Janie, Punky grew up with an unparalleled work ethic.
He graduated from Robinson High School in Robinson and went on to take college classes, as well.
He met his wife, Jo Ann (Schuetz) Massey in Falls City, Nebraska at the movie theater where she worked. It was love at first sight for Punky when the gorgeous, stubborn girl behind the candy counter kicked him and his friends out of the movie for being too rowdy. Punky and Jo Ann were joined in marriage on Dec. 28, 1958 and loved each other fiercely for 62 years.
Punky, a member of the National Guard, was a pillar in the community of Robinson, where he worked at the co-op for 42 years.
He also served as a member of the city council and even held a position as a town cop for a time. Perhaps his best known service to the people of Robinson were his 30 years as part of the volunteer fire department, including an extended period of service as the fire chief. His commitment to family, friends and community will never be forgotten.
Punky is survived by: his loving wife, Jo Ann; their four children: Marvin Peanut Massey, his wife Tereta and their son and grandson; Sandy (Massey) Collins her husband, Kevin, their son, two daughters and 10 grandchildren; Beth (Massey) Hall, her husband, Mark and her son; Eric Berry-Massey and his spouse, Dani.
Though the family is sad to lose the man they cherished, they take comfort in the fact that Punky is whole again, no longer in pain and safe in the arms of Jesus.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Punkys life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
Chaplin Tim Champ, Freedom Hospice, will officiate.
Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Robinson Fire Department sent in care the funeral, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
