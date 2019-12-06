Anna L. May
OTTAWA, Kan. Anna L. May, 95, Ottawa, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Rock Creek of Ottawa Nursing Home.
She and her husband, Vernon, had previously lived in Hamlin for 50 years, and had several children and grandchildren that have lived in Brown County.
Services pending at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home of Ottawa.
Go to www.lamb-roberts.com, for full obituary when it becomes available. As published in the Hiawatha World.
