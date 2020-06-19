McConnell, Elva Lorene 1918-2020

Elva Lorene Sis McConnell, 101, of Robinson, died Monday evening, June 15, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha where she had made her home for several years.
Sis was born in Robinson, December 3, 1918, one of six children born to Squire and Della Garner Watson. One might say she didnt venture too far from home as she lived in Robinson her entire life. Sis was a homebody, was very friendly and personal, but just enjoyed being at home and to her self.
Elva married Thomas McConnell, February 4, 1943 in Hiawatha while he was on leave from the service during WW II. After he was discharged they lived in Robinson where he worked for the railroad and many times through the years, she would travel and stay with him as they had a boxcar on site for them to stay in Being a homebody, she enjoyed cooking, and he enjoyed eating. That being said, that was the only travel they ever done together. He died July 26, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and four brothers.
Survivors include four nieces and their families.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Adam Claxton officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The family will meet with friends starting at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Maple Heights Activity Fund sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com Refer to live services at the funeral home Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
