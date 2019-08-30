Phyllis J. McCoy
SMITH CENTER, Kan. Phyllis Jean McCoy, age 87, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Smith Center.
Burial will be at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Rural Everest, Kansas.
The family requests in memorials be made to: The Phyllis Jean McCoy Memorial Fund, and sent in care of the mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center.
www.simmons-rentschler.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
