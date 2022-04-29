McCray, Lela M. 1928-2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Lela Mae (Anderson) McCray, of Scottsdale, formerly Hiawatha, passed away on April 23, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley.
She was born June 8, 1928, on the family farm south of Waterville, Kansas. She was the daughter of Elmer J and Emma Roepke Anderson. She was the eldest of two other siblings, Wayne and Dean Anderson.
She attended Liberty grade school in Randolph, Kansas and Waterville High School.
She graduate in May l946. After high school, she taught school for one year and later moved to Topeka, Kansas and worked as a secretary and insurance clerk.
There she met Edwin A McCray, whom she married on Sept. 4, 1948, at Swede Creek Evangelical Church in Randolph.
They moved from Topeka to the family farm near Powhattan, Kansas, in 1953, then to Hiawatha in 1967.
Edwin passed away in 1973. Ray Blomfield came into her life in 1979, and passed away in 2012.
Lela worked as a receptionist at Swim Chiropractic clinic for 11 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist church in Hiawatha.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Grand Prairie Club in Powhattan.
She participated in various community service activities over the years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles and making her peanut brittle that was enjoyed by so many at Christmas time.
She is survived by: three children: Stephen (Sharon) McCray of Bonita Springs, Florida, Jeri (Jon) Bartlett of Scottsdale, Arizona and David (Sally) McCray of Renton, Washington; a brother, Dean (Peggy) Anderson; she is also survived by four grandchildren: Scott (Lindsey) McCray, Stephanie McCray, Arthur McCray and Andrew McCray; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey McCray and Madeleine McCray; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Elmer and Emma (Roepke) Anderson; a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Margaret Anderson; her husband, Edwin McCray; and long time companion, Ray Blomfield.
A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, with Shane Spangler officiating.
Interment will follow, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Friday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church left in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
