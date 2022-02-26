McFeeters, Juanita 1939-2022

Juanita McFeeters, 83, of Hiawatha, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha, where she had been a patient from a fall.
She was born in Virginia, Jan. 4, 1939, one of nine children born to Walter and Daisy Hatfield Cheek. Juanita moved around several times through the years with her family, before settling in Hiawatha in 1980.
She worked as a cook at the Maple Leaf and Guss Family Restaurant, both in Hiawatha, for a number of years before she retired. In her retirement years, Juanita enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Juanita married Richard McFeeters for several years, before they divorced.
Survivors include: three daughters: Lori McFeeters of Illinois, Tammy McFeeters of Stella, Nebraska, Judy Johnson of Hiawatha; three sisters: Bessie Stratton, Mary Cheek of Illinois and Wanda Kierstead of Washington; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Juanita was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Danny Pace; two grandsons: Milo Johnson and Brandon Pace; three brothers: Ralph, John, Arnold; two sisters: Patty and Ethal.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha from 12 Noon until 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, where the family will meet with friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, to go in procession to Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, for graveside services to follow.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
Words of comfort or a note of remembrance may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
