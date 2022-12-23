Michael Leroy McFeeters, of Hiawatha, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha. He was 72.
Michael was the youngest of 11 children born at Hiawatha, Feb. 23, 1950, to William J. and Esther Bertha Miller McFeeters.
Mike grew up at Hiawatha, where he attended schools. He joined the Job Corps for a few years before returning to Hiawatha where he worked for Monarch Egg Plant and the Horton Cheese Factory.
Mike met Marilyn Mosher from Horton. They married five years before divorcing. He moved to Salina,Kansas, to make his home where he worked for nearly 30 years for Tonys Pizza. He retired and returned to Hiawatha to live about 12 years ago.
He was a Christian and attended church in Salina.
Survivors include: three brothers: Ronald McFeeters of Madison, Wisconsin, Richard McFeeters of Hiawatha, Roger McFeeters of Springdale, Arkansas; special friend, Marilyn Mosher of Hiawatha; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents;brothers: Edward, Gerald, Ralph, Charlie, William; sisters, Betty Gibson and Margaret McNutt.
Cremation is planned with services to be held at a later date, with inurnment on the family lot at Hiawatha Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434, to help with costs.
