McGhee, Alberta R. 1925-2021

Alberta Rose McGhee, 96, Hiawatha, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
She was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Wamego, Kansas, to Albert and Hattie (Kuhn) Weber.
She was preceded in death by: her husbands, Clarence Tessendorf and Charles McGhee; daughter, Brenda Wenger; grandson, Todd Widman; and her parents.
Survivors include: daughters, Sandy Day, Terry Cooney (Tom); grandchildren: Brian Day (Lynette), Shawn Holle (Jill), Jill Blake, Travis Day (Lindsey), Jeremey Holle; extended family and friends
Alberta was a member of the Kansas Cremation Service.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
