Nancy A. McIntosh
HORTON, Kan. Nancy Arlene (Hunter) McIntosh, 64, of Horton, died April 11, 2020, at a Topeka hospital.
Survivors: husband, Roger; daughters, MaeBelle McIntosh, Elaine Elizabeth (Anthony) Moore; son, Ben McIntosh (William Snyder); brother, Harry Hunter (Rosetta Louise Lawson); stepmother, Barbara (Jeffers) Hunter; and four grandchildren.
Memorials: Nancy McIntosh Memorial Fund, in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
No services are planned at this time with the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the family during this difficult time. Consider sending a card, or a note, on our web site at www.chapelfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
