McKee, Juanita L. 1927-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Juanita Lee McKee died June 23, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home.
She was born to Adeline (Raymer) Floro and Roscoe Floro in Scranton, Kansas, on Oct. 24, 1927.
Juanita attended school in Whiting, Kansas, and met the love of her life, Calvin McKee, at a community dance near Powhattan, Kansas. They were married Sept. 13, 1943, in Topeka.
Juanita had several part-time jobs outside the home, but her career was raising their two daughters, Sharon and Ruth. The family enjoyed boating and camping when the girls were in the home, and later Calvin and Juanita loved motorcycling and traveling in their RV. After retirement, they spent one winter in Texas and 15 winters in Arizona.
Juanita was preceded in death by: her parents, Adeline and Roscoe Floro; brother, Roscoe Floro II; and sister, Ethel Schrader.
She is survived by: her husband of 78 years, Calvin McKee, of the home; daughters, Sharon (Robert) Hundley of Netawaka, Kansas and Ruth (Ron) Randall of Hiawatha; brother, Richard Douglass of Topeka; six grandchildren: Shelly (David) Riedley of Atchison, Kansas, Lizabeth (Tom) White of Colorado Springs, Colorado, R. Ashton Hundley of Kansas City, Missouri, Jason (Robyn) Loftin of Parker, Colorado, Ryan (Amanda) Loftin of Shawnee, Kansas and Matthew (Heather) Hundley of Holton, Kansas; 14 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha.
Visitation at 10 a.m. service following at 11 a.m. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Friends may sign the register book anytime after July 18, at Chapel Oaks FH.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bethany United Church of Christ, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
