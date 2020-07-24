HAMBURG, Iowa Stanley McKim, age 85, of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Robert Stanley McKim was born on November 30, 1934, in Sabetha, Kansas, the son of Ernest R. Punk and Doris Iona (Butterfield) McKim.
He attended school in Morrill, Kansas, and Hamlin, Kansas, graduating from Hamlin High School with the Class of 1952. He went on to further his education at Kansas State University and then Ashland University in Ohio, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1957. He later earned a Masters Degree in Special Education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He taught Special Education for many years at various school systems in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.
Stan was united in marriage to Virginia L. Cockerham on June 24, 1972, in Peru, Nebraska, and to this union two daughters were born: Nancy and Susan. He was very involved in his community and church. He belonged to the Kiwanis and 4-H and was a lay minister for the Methodist Church.
He is survived by: his wife, Virginia McKim, of Hamburg; daughters, Nancy Lamkim and husband James of Mt. Vernon, Washington and Susan Buckendahl and husband Iowa; five grandchildren: Noah, Emma, Hanna, Elizabeth and Elaina; other family and friends.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Allen McKim.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
A Scholarship Fund is being established in his name.
Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg in charge of the arrangements. As published in the Hiawatha World.
