LENEXA, Kan. Jeffrey A. (Jeff) McMahon, 54, of Lenexa, Kansas, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Lenexa.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, the family received visitors beginning at 2 p.m., at St. Pauls United Methodist Church located at 7740 Lackman Road, Lenexa, KS 66217.
Memorial service followed immediately at St. Pauls at 3 p.m.
After the service, all were invited to gather for a celebration in honor of Jeffs life at the Father Quigley Faith Formation Center at 9201 Summit Street, Lenexa, KS 66215.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to his childrens education fund. Donations to that memorial fund can be made online here, or at the church.
Born Feb. 18, 1969, at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan, Jeff was the son of Susan Marie (Peterson) Weast and the late Michael James McMahon. Jeff grew up in Hiawatha, where he graduated high school in 1987. After high school, Jeff attended Kansas University where he graduated in 1994, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Jeff also served 10 years in the U.S. Army National Guard, earning the rank of First Lieutenant before his honorable discharge in 1997. He began his career in software engineering at Informix Software which ultimately became HCL, providing 28 years of service and earning the respect of clients and co-workers around the world for his exemplary problem-solving abilities, patience, and customer service skills.
Jeff married Leslie Kahler from Mendon, Missouri. In 2001, and they celebrated 21 years of marriage. Together they have two children, Mikahl and Caran. Jeff was extremely proud of Mikahl and Caran, and they were his world. The McMahons made their home in Lenexa and are members of St. Pauls United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife and children, Jeff is survived by his mother, Susan Marie (Peterson) Weast and stepfather, Larry Weast; brother, Steve (Sara) McMahon; sisters, Laura (John) Whitiker and Jennifer (Tom) Mitchell; step-siblings, Jim (Sara) Weast, Jeff (Nell) Weast and Laura (John) Richardson; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Michael James McMahon; and stepfather, Don Fitch.
Those of us surviving will do well to honor Jeffs memory as we all knew him and loved him and not of the mental illness that ultimately consumed him. In his death, Jeff is giving the gift of life and hope through organ donation and research. As published in the Hiawatha World.
