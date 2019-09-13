McMillan, Michael P. 1949-2019

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Michael Prather McMillan, 70, of Fairview, died Sept. 4, 2019, at Fairview.
Mike was the son of J.D. and Florence (Prather) McMillan, born April 3, 1949, at Maryville, Missouri.
Mike was raised in Tarkio, Missouri.
He served his country with the Army from 1970 - 1972, assigned to the Special Operations Drug Unit, in South Vietnam.
Mike was proud of his service and flew the flag wherever he lived.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion.
He retired from Pioneer Seed as a district sales manager in 2008, with over 29 years of dedicated service.
He married Belinda Bolton and had one son, Stuart, while in Tarkio.
After moving to Fairview, he married Tareca (Phillips) Schuetz, and became a proud stepfather to Katie and Corey, whom he loved as his own.
Mike is survived by: his wife, Tareca, of the home; his son, Stuart McMillan (Jamie), Weston, Missouri; and grandchildren, Maddison, Brady, and Blakely; stepdaughter, Katie Whisman, Topeka, Kansas; granddaughters, Ava and Ella; stepson, Corey Schuetz (Ashley), Holton, Kansas; grandchildren, Zoe and Nolan; extended family; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Jack; mother, Florence; and brothers, Harry and David.
Mike was revered by all as a proud, dedicated, strong, hard-working, selfless, humble, and jovial man, who appreciated what he had, made sure everyone had a good time, and would do anything to help others, while expecting nothing in return.
He enjoyed life to the fullest, was loved by many, and will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of Mikes life is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, with Shane Spangler officiating.
The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions will be donated to the Patriot Paws service dog organization, in Mikes honor, and can be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
