McNulty, Delia T. 1936-2021

Delia T. Dee McNulty, 85 of Hiawatha, passed away Friday evening Dec. 10, 2021, at the Amberwell Hiawatha, in Hiawatha.
Known as Dee by many of her friends, was born in San Antonia, Texas on July 20, 1936, to Manuel Davila and Modesta T. Raagel Davila.
She met and married Marshall T. Harmon in California, where their children were born.
She relocated to Kansas, where she became a telephone operator and worked for The United Telephone Company, among other jobs, while she raised her children.
She married William McNulty on June 20, 1982, who shared the love for cooking. They enjoyed cooking together, catering, gardening and taking little road trips.
She was no stranger to working two jobs at a time. Brown County Infirmary and Maple Heights in Hiawatha is where she was employed for a while, but her interest was cooking. You could find her at the former Hiawatha Inn and then later, owned and operate the well known Maple Leaf Restaurant. After retiring from her business, she worked five more years at the Golden Eagle Casino as the cook, before she retired from working.
Dee was a hard working Christian and loved her children; she made sure her kids had new clothes and shoes each school year with school clothes shopping was always was an exciting time.
Her and her husband Bill enjoyed their retirement together, and one of the things they enjoyed was going to the Golden Eagle Casino to eat and play.
Survivors include: her daughters, Belen Trevino of Texas and Mary T. (Randy) Atlakson of Hiawatha; a son, Phillip E. (Tina) Harmon of Topeka, Kansas; a grandson, Ronald C. Harmon of Marionville, Missouri, who was like a son to her; eight more grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Dora Escobedo of Redondo Beach, California and many friends.
Delia was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Bill; and her daughter, Elizabeth Curly Ann Harmon.
A Celebration of Dees eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Blake Wyatt will officiate.
Cremation will follow services with private inurnment at a later date, at Claytonville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society sent in care of the funeral home, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
