McPherson, Tim 1960-2020

FAIRVIEW, Kan. As Tim would say Im here aint I.
Early on Nov. 18, 2020 heaven got a bit more interesting with the passing of Tim McPherson.
Tim was born on Jan. 12, 1960, in Nowata Oklahoma to a loving mother Jolene and a big brother Ron McPherson. Early on Jolene remarried to Mac McPherson and expanded the family to include Rick, Linda, and Diane. In his youth he was a fantastic athlete and played football for the Douglass Bulldogs in Douglas Kansas.
In 1980 and in 1983 his sons were born, Luke and Jacob McPherson. He loved to be around people, making them laugh, and always had a way with words. He worked at Coleman in Wichita Kansas as a younger man before moving to Fairview Kansas. Tim always loved to fish, camp, and to be out in nature. He was a Dad, Grandpa, friend, and purveyor of some of the best one liners you have ever heard. A favorite of his childrens was Mmmmmmm.
You will be missed dearly and never forgotten. Quoting from one of his favorite songs Im going where theres no depression, to a better land that is free from care, Ill leave this world of toil and trouble my homes in heaven and Im going there. Shine on you crazy diamond! We love you Dad.
Survivors include brothers, Ron McPherson, Rick McPherson; sons, Luke McPherson, Jake McPherson; grandsons, Ryder McPherson, and Cormic McPherson
Tim was preceded in death by Jolene Reynolds, Mac McPherson, Linda Shrubshaw, and Diane Thompson.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, is assisting the family.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
