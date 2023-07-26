McQueen, Betty E. 1933-2023

Betty E. McQueen, RN, of Hiawatha, died peacefully surrounded by family, Monday afternoon, July 24, 2023, at Vintage Park Assisting Living, where she had been a resident for a year and a half. She previously had resided at Maple Grove Senior Apartments. She was 90.

Betty was born on the family farm, northeast of Hiawatha, April 22, 1933, one of four children born to Lorimer George Shorty and Myrtle Mize Mauslein. Betty has been a lifelong resident of Brown County, where she grew up north of town and attended country school prior to graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1951. Her calling in life was to be a nurse so she attended Sisters of Charity Nursing School in St. Joseph, Missouri, from 1951 through the fall of 1953, to obtain her nursing degree.

