McQueen, James C. 1931-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. James C. Jim McQueen, 88, of Hiawatha, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, July 24, 2019, with family by his side.
Jim was born at Highland, Kansas, March 13, 1931, one of six children born to Robert Rice and Minnie Belle McQueen and had lived nearly all of his life in Hiawatha.
At a young age, his family moved from Highland to Hiawatha after the Depression. He attended schools here, where he graduated from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1949.
He served with the 154th Field Artillery, Kansas Army National Guard, Hiawatha. Jims specialty was radio repairman, discharged after nine years of service, as a technical sergeant.
He went to work for Brown Electric for many years, before purchasing the business in the early 1960s. After the death of Mrs. Brown, he changed the name of the business to McQueen Radio & TV, which he operated until he retired in 1995. Jim would do anything asked of him: not only radio and TV repair work, also appliance repair, installing TV antennas, even sharpening scissors!
He was a lifetime member of First Christian Church of Hiawatha, where he had served as deacon, elder, and on various committees and boards associated with the Church through the years.
To say he enjoyed wood working would be an understatement as he had not only a basement wood shop under his business and then in his garage after retirement. His woodworking pieces were always perfect as he was very particular, and made things to share with family and friends.
Jim enjoyed his daily ritual of going to morning coffee. He had a quiet demeanor, dry sense of humor, and when he spoke, there was usually a message to think about.
Jim married his sweetheart Betty Mauslein, December 5, 1953, at Hiawatha. She survives.
Also surviving: two sons, Michael McQueen (Alice) of Lansing, Brian McQueen (Kim) of Hiawatha; daughter, Pam Meis (Joe) of Elgin, Nebraska; sister, Millicent Bell of Ft. Morgan, Colorado; grandchildren, Brandon and Desiree McQueen, Aaron and Allison Meisenheimer, Alan and Jamie McQueen, Tiffany Hasenohr, Michele and John Schilling; great-grandchildren, Kevin Lock, Austin and Ashlynn Hasenohr, Anna and Lillian Scates, Ryan, Charli, and Teague McQueen.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, brothers; John, Bob, Frank; and sister, Valetta.
A Celebration of Jims life was held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Hiawatha. Dr. Steven Regas and Pastor Lynn Dickson will officiate.
Interment followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Military honors courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Judes Hospital or Ronald McDonald House at Childrens Mercy Hospital, or a charity of the donors choice, which may be sent in care of funeral home.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
