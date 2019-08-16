McQueen, Kim E. 1956-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Kim Ellen McQueen, 62, of Hiawatha, with family by her side, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 2, 1956, at Kokomo, Indiana.
Her family was in the military and was stationed various places across the United States, later settling in Falls City, Nebraska.
She grew up in Falls City and Hiawatha where she attended schools, later obtained her GED.
She was a homemaker and was in the process of raising her family when she became interested in nursing.
Kim later graduated from Atchison Vocational-Technical School where she received her LPN certificate. She worked in nursing homes for a number of years including Highland, Kansas, Horton, Kansas and Hiawatha.
Kim worked as a nurse for Sherry Wessel in Hiawatha Family Practice for nearly 10 years when her health started failing.
Kim enjoyed crocheting, reading, kept a daily journal, loved the outdoors, camping when she was able, bird watching, liked to shop with her family and collecting antiques.
She married Brian McQueen, Nov. 20, 1999, at First Christian Church in Hiawatha.
They have lived all of their married life in Hiawatha. He survives.
Also surviving are: sons, Kelly Wenger and Christopher Wenger, both of Whiting and Brandon McQueen of Hiawatha; daughter, Tiffany Hasenohr of Hiawatha; sister, Lyn Henry (Brian) of Shawnee, Kansas; brothers, Kenneth Kaufman (Mary) and David Kaufman (Georgia), both of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Josh Wenger, Jessica Swart, Kevin Michael Lock, Austin and Ashlynn Hasenohr; great-grandchildren, Norah and Henry; mother-in-law, Betty McQueen of Hiawatha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Barbara Brook Gaede.
A Celebration of Kims life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha. Ryan VanPeursem will officiate.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Brown County Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
