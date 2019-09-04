McSpadden, Judith 1936-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Judith Judy McSpadden, 82, Hiawatha, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Edna, Kansas.
Judy was a music teacher and most recently the choir director at First Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith (Shannon) Daum.
Survivors include: her husband of 63 years, Charles Chuck MsSpadden; and daughter, Janet Rupe.
Cremation services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.