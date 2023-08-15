SENECA, Kan. Brenda Carol Mee, 76, of Seneca, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at her home in Seneca.
Brenda was born on Sept. 24, 1946, in Sabetha, Kansas, to Edward and Grace (Sewell) McDaniel. She was the youngest of four children born to this union.
Brenda grew up in the Wetmore, Kansas community and graduated from Wetmore High School in 1964. In 1965, Brenda met the love of her life, David Dave W. Mee. They were married on July 3, 1965, at the First United Methodist Church in Wetmore. They were blessed with two daughters, Lori and Diane. Brenda and Dave lived their entire married life in various Kansas communities including Kansas City and Newton, and in 1982, they returned to Nemaha County and made their home in Seneca. Later, they moved to the country and built a home north of Wetmore.
Brenda started working at the United Bank & Trust in Seneca, in Feb. of 1982, and eventually became a Vice President of the bank. She retired from the bank in Jan. of 2014. In her spare time, Brenda enjoyed traveling with friends on the various trips sponsored by local banks. She also enjoyed reading her huge stack of books from the Seneca Free Library.
Brenda was sadly preceded in death by her parents, Edward, in 1970 and her mother, Grace, in 2001; her husband, Dave, in 2006; her sister, Barbra Baugh, in 2018; and her two brothers, Kenneth McDaniel, in 2019, and John McDaniel, in 1992.
Brenda is survived by her two daughters, Lori Gollner and special friend, Ricardo Estrada, and Diane (Brandon) Morris; her grandson, Tom Myers; and her many friends especially her friends in the law enforcement community who watched over her after Daves death.
For those individuals unable to attend the memorial services, you are welcome to come and sign Brendas register book at the Popkess Memorial Chapel, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1 p.m., at the Seneca United Methodist Church in Seneca.
Prior to the memorial service, a visitation with the family will be held from noon to 1 p.m., at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Seneca United Methodist Church and the Seneca Free Library both of Seneca sent in care of the Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle Street, Seneca, Kansas 66538.
