Melvin, Elizabeth N. 1934-2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Elizabeth Melvin, age 87, passed away on May 7, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, Loy and Ola Lamb; and her sister, Eulalia (Lamb) Weber. David and Elizabeth were married 53 years.
She graduated from Hiawatha High School where she was active in the band, chorus, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Emporia State Teachers College and taught in Junction City, Kansas. She was an organist at the chapel army base at Fort Riley, Kansas, and at two churches in Hiawatha.
She graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, with a BS in education, where she was on the Deans Honor List. She received a MA from Arizona State University where she continued for many additional years. She retired as a First Grade teacher from Scottsdale Public Schools, where she was nominated for Teacher of the Year. In addition to her students, whom she loved dearly, she was active in Los Arcos United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, played piano, and subbed for the organists. She and the organist played duets for many years together. When the church closed, she joined the First Christian Church of Scottsdale where she continued piano-organ duets. She also sang in the Chorale Reef Singers. For many years she continued a Homebound Card ministry. Elizabeth had a delightful sense of humor and enjoyed sharing her favorite "joke of the week."
She strongly believed that if you appreciated someone, you should let them know while they are living. She tried to live by that belief. There will be no service. She will be interred beside her beloved David at Green Acres Cemetery (401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale).
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Phoenix Chorale, 100 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85003.
There will be no service. As published in the Hiawatha World.
