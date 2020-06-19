Mendez Jr., Frank 1931-2020

Frank Pete Mendez, Jr., 89, of Hiawatha, died early Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Father Dan Gardner will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Humane Society sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
Pete was born March 18, 1931 in Hiawatha, the son of Francisco and Trinidad Pantoja Mendez and was a lifelong resident of Hiawatha. He grew up here where he attended school.
Pete worked for the Missouri Pacific Rail Road for 22 years before operating his own trash and tree service for 22 years before retiring. He enjoyed staying close to home, working in his yard and watching over his pets. He also enjoyed socializing with family and friends.
Pete married Carol Joan Welsh in 1950. Together they had five children before they divorced.
Survivors include his children: Mike Mendez (Janet) of Basehor, Kansas, Randy Mendez of Hiawatha, Tyrone Mendez, Cynthia Lehew (Greg) of San Tan Valley, Arizona; with 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. The family would also like to recognize Rita Soden, as she was a big part of Petes life caring for him and her visits at Maple Heights.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; two sons, John Mendez, Ray Mendez; a brother, Joaquin Mendez; two sisters, Augustina Joslin and Mary Baker.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Refer to live services at the funeral home Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
The family would like to thank Maple Heights Nursing Home and Freedom Hospice for their many acts of kindness. As published in the Hiawatha World.
