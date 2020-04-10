Meyer, Wesley L. 1956-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. Wesley Lee Meyer, 63, of rural Hiawatha, passed away with his family and close friends by his side, on April 4, 2020.
Wes was born Dec. 7, 1956, in Horton, Kansas, to Roland and Thelma (Slater) Meyer, the youngest one of three children.
He grew up on the farm and attended Hiawatha schools, graduating with the class of 1974.
After graduation, he worked on the farm until 1984, when he moved to Fort Scott, Kansas, where he was the owner of a convenient store until 1985.
He moved back to the farm in 1987, when he started his lifelong employment at Hiawatha Implement where he earned the Master Service Technician certificate.
He retired in 2019.
During his time at Hiawatha Implement, he was also the owner and operator of Meyer Custom Baling for several years, raised cattle, and in his spare time, worked on tractors for area farmers and friends in his shop.
Wes was also in an investment club. While some people worked to live, Wes lived to work.
Wes enjoyed river float trips with close friends, parties and get togethers in his shop. His shop was his home away from home.
As well as four wheeling with his best friend, Alvin Waggoner, carving names into limestone rocks, a very special talent and shooting pool.
He started shooting pool at a very young age at Strahans Recreation, in Hiawatha. He continued shooting on pool leagues with Arley Hedrick, Jim Siebenmorgan, Chris Torkelson, Ed Brassfield, Bob Smith, and sometimes even his wife, Theresa. He laid his pool stick down five years ago, when cancer wouldnt allow him to shoot any more.
Brady Chadwell, was a close friend and a serious business partner and was very helpful till the very end.
Wes loved farming, baling hay, raising cattle and the pride of his life, his grandchildren. A quote from Jaxon, Grandpa can fix it, he can fix anything.
Wes and Theresa Hammersmith, were married on Sept. 28, 2012.
She survives of the home.
Also surviving are: a daughter, Jennifer (Pennington) Blauw and her husband, Jeff, of Olathe, Kansas; two stepsons, Christopher (Courtney) Torkelson, Horton, and Ryan (Kelle) Meininger, of Hiawatha; his grandchildren: Corbin, Harper and Paisley Blauw; his step-grandchildren: Joshua Smith, and Jaxon and Jhett Torkelson.
Also, surviving are: one niece, Tammy Terveer; and a sister-in-law, Ella Lewis, Hiawatha; and a host of great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Robert, who passed away in 1953; his sister, Ramona (Meyer) Kinsley, in 2004; and two nephews, Gary Kinsley, in 1976, and Greg Kinsley, in 2019.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A private family graveside will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Muscotah Cancer Support Group or Freedom Hospice, and may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the family during this difficult time. Consider sending a card or a note on our web site at www.chapelfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
