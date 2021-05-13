Middendorf, Clarence F. 1921-2021

Clarence F. Middendorf, 99, a life-long resident of Brown County, Kansas, passed away peacefully May 3, 2021, at The Pines in Hiawatha. Clarence was born Sept. 17, 1921, in Brown County, the youngest of four children of George and Alvina (Brockhoff) Middendorf.
He grew up near Fairview attending country school and graduating from Mulberry District # 28. Clarence spent his working life as a mechanic for Leman Motors for 31 years and then in the parts department for NEK Implement. He also served in the 2nd BN 130th FA, Kansas Army National Guard. Clarence served on the Board of Directors for the Brown County Historical Society where his legacy to the community was helping to erect and maintain Windmill Lane at the Ag Museum. He demonstrated a deep passion for history and worked to preserve the past for future generations.
His faith and family were the center of his life. Clarence was baptized Feb. 19, 1922, and confirmed July 9, 1935 at Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha. During his long life, he served in numerous positions at Zion. His hobbies included woodworking, stamp collecting and his volunteer work at church and the Historical Society. We will miss is wisdom, humor, friendly nature and love of life.
Clarence was married to Esther Ruhnke on June 7, 1948. They celebrated 68 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, Karen, Judy and David. Esther passed away Dec. 7, 2016.
Clarence was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Elmer (George); sister, Ethel Mellenbruch; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Middendorf.
Survivors include his children, Karen McNamee (Jim Keyser) of Portland, Oregon, Judy Middendorf of Fort Collins, Colorado, and David (Lela) Middendorf of Hiawatha; granddaughters, Jessica (Jeff) Young, Linwood, Kansas, and Katie (Chris) Knoll, Fayetteville, New York; step-grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Smith of Overland Park, Kansas, and Jenna Smith, Lincoln, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Haley Young, Ava Knoll, Liam Knoll and Benton Young; step-great grandchildren, Mitchell Smith and Meredith Smith; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his eternal life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 26, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha with Pastor Michael Dunaway officiating. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, and inurnment for Clarence and Esther will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Special remembrances may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the live streaming site.
Monetary remembrances may be given to Zion Lutheran Church or the Brown County Historical Society sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. As published in the Hiawatha World.
