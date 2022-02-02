SABETHA, Kan. Emma Louise Middendorf, age 98, of Sabetha, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Sabetha Manor in Sabetha.
Emma was born near Robinson, Kansas, on June 11, 1923, the daughter of Roy Reedy and Anna Pearl (Molt) Moll.
She grew up near Robinson where she attended country school and later graduated from Robinson High School.
On Sept. 10, 1944, Emma was united in marriage to Elmer Middendorf in Hiawatha.
Emma was employed at Ben Franklin and Walmart in Hiawatha.
Emma was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Elmer; a brother, Clarence; and a son-in-law, Patrick Doom.
Emma is survived by: her son, Paul (Linda) Middendorf of Sabetha; a daughter, Linda Doom of Wichita, Kansas; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church - Dorcas Circle in Fairview, Kansas, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Street, Sabetha, KS 66534.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
