Miller, Beverly L. 1928-2021

HIGHLAND, Kan. Beverly Lee Miller, of Highland, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday evening, May 2, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly was born July 30, 1928, near Faucett, Missouri, one of three children born to Lawrence Lee and Augusta Elder Utz.
She was a lifelong resident of Highland.
She attended Arnold Country School in Doniphan County, later graduating from Highland High School in 1946, then going on to Highland Junior College for a year. She was a substitute teacher in Winona, and White Cloud.
Beverly was a long-time member of the Highland Christian Church, where she was a loyal follower.
She loved her church family, and was active, up until the pandemic. She remained faithful in her ministry of card writing,, right up to the week before she died. Throughout her service to the Lord, she taught Sunday school, was active in Christian Womens Fellowship and assisted wherever needed.
Beverly had three very close friends throughout her life (over 80 years). Ruth McCauley, Betty Lou French and Leola Winters. Beverly was the last one to leave this earth, she always made the comment, that they were having fun without her (They are all together again).
She met her husband, Thomas Wayne Miller, while they were attending high school. They married in Highland on June 1, 1947. Tom and Beverly farmed for 15 years in the Highland area before they started a John Deere dealership in Highland, which they operated for 25 years.
Beverly continued in her role under Deutz Allis for two years, then did secretarial work for Doug Miller Crop Insurance for three years.
Tom and Beverly made their home in Highland, where they raised their family and were very active in the community.
Beverly and Tom were both EMTs, enjoying the opportunity to help others together. Toms love and concern for the community was encouraged and supported by Beverly, as she too loved the community.
Beverly was preceded in death by: her Tom, March 11, 2016; son-in-law, Larry Beaman; and brother, Donald E. Utz.
Survivors include: her sister, Donna Keebler (Keith) of rural Highland; their children: Doug (Linda) of Hiawatha, Greg (Joyce) of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ellen Beaman of Highland, Jane (George) Bruning of Everest, Kansas; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of good friends. Daughters claimed: Linda Parker Souder of Grover, Missouri; Beverly (Jay) Brock of Hiawatha; Sue (Martin) Idol of Highland.
A Celebration of Beverlys eternal life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Highland Christian Church, with Pastors Dave Welch and Jerry Petering will officiate.
Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland, after 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m Monday.
The family will meet with friends at the Highland Christian Church from 6 until 8 p.m. that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland Christian Church, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33 66035.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also the Livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
