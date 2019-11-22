Miller, Ian M. 2003-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Ian Marcus Miller, 16, of Hiawatha, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
The son of Craig Brislin Miller and Teresa Marie Yearns, he was born May 5, 2003, in Seneca, Kansas.
He lived in Hiawatha most of his life, attending Hiawatha Schools, except Feb. 2016 to Feb. 2018, when he lived in Queen City, Missouri, attending Schuyler County High School.
Ian is survived by: his father, Craig Brislin Miller; mother, Teresa Marie Yearns; brother, Truman Brislin Miller; and sister, Sadie Maya Ann Miller.
He is also survived by: maternal grandparents, Eugene Mendenhall and wife, Loree; paternal grandparents, Tracy Miller and wife, Jeannie, and Nora Sommerhauser Miller and partner, Carolyn Boone; uncle, Brad Mendenhall, wife, Erin, and son, Brevin; aunt, Kelly Kelley and daughter, Kealey Mathieson; as well as large extended maternal and paternal families; and a great multitude of friends.
Ian was preceded in death by: his stepfather, Dwayne Tater Yearns; and uncle, Chris Kelley.
Ian, a member of the Hiawatha High School class of 2021, was involved in forensics as well as track and field at both Hiawatha and Schuyler County.
He also participated in youth group at First Baptist Church, and was a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 313.
He planned to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, on his next birthday.
Intelligent, witty and charismatic, Ian was loved by many.
He was truly outrageous with a zest for life. While constantly mischievous, he fostered his desire to be there for others. Ian did things for people, without a word; thoughtful, kind gestures, that showed how much he really cared.
Ian prided himself on being a loyal friend, and he was the hardest worker toward anything he would commit himself to. He was only 16, but he had a man-sized heart and a man-sized punch to back it up.
Ian embodied everything it takes to become a Marine.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha. The family will be gathered from 5 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha, 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha, KS 66434. Tony French will officiate.
Cremation will follow.
Contributions to: Ian Miller Memorial Fund, and may be left in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home of Hiawatha, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS, 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers: Brad Mendenhall, Aaron Kile, Axel Riffle, Ryan Rigden, Taryn White, Elvis Cox, Beckett Potter and Breck Farnen.
Ask Me What I Was
Ill reply with what Ive done.
Those things others would not do, I did;
Those rivers others would not swim, I swam;
Those hills others would not climb, I conquered;
Those bridges that others would not cross, I crossed;
I have celebrated. I have mourned.
I have smiled and I have frowned.
I have seen death and felt its warm breath. It did not faze me,
For I was different. I was a warrior.
You ask me what I was? It was my destiny,
Until my last breath,
To be a United States Marine.
And my spirit shall live forever.
Semper Fidelis As published in the Hiawatha World.
