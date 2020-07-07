James Jim Miller age 78, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Hiawatha, Kansas. He was born August 30, 1941 at Falls City, Nebraska, to Fred and Arlene (Scholl) Miller. On October 18, 1963 he married Judy Adams. One daughter was born to this marriage
James was raised in the Falls City area and attended Country School and Shubert School. He worked for Chaney Furniture, Falls City Millworks and then went to work for Sunset Trailers. He also worked for Frontier Trailer Corporation. James then started working for Harrys Auto Shop as a mechanic and in 1977 started work at Firestone Tire & Rubber, working there for the next 24 years. He retired in 1999 due to his health.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Judy Miller of Hiawatha; daughter, Glenda (Kevin) Martinson of Hiawatha; granddaughters, Carissa (Brenton) Matthias and Brianna Martinson all of Hiawatha; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Brinley & Caradin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His Funeral will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. Interment will be in Steele Cemetery.
Open visitation and viewing will begin on Wednesday during regular business hours at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. As published in the Hiawatha World.
