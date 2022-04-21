Judy Miller, age 79, of Hiawatha, passed away on April 16, 2022. She was born on Jan. 7, 1943, in Rulo, Nebraska, to Russell and Alice (Steinhauer) Adams.
Judy attended Y Country School south of Rulo for four years, then the family moved to Robinson, Kansas, where she went to school from 5th grade until she was a junior. The family then moved back to Rulo, where she finished her junior year and graduated in 1960, from Reserve High School.
She married James Miller on Oct. 18, 1963, at Falls City, Nebraska. He passed away July 5, 2020.
Judy worked at Falls City Creamery and the Garmet Factory in Falls City, before she married. When married, the couple made their home in Falls City and she was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughter, Glenda (Kevin) Martinson of Hiawatha; brother, Roy (Rita) Adams of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Betty Olson of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Carissa (Brenton) Matthias and Brianna Martinson and her fiance;, Matthew White, all of Hiawatha; great-grandchildren: Camden, Brinley and Caraden.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brothers: Robert, Frederick, Junior and Red Adams; sisters, Lucille Janovec, Bernice Wist, Velda Stevens, Nina Browning and Martha Bearce.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Gene Rowell officiating.
Interment will be in Steele Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.
Dorr & Clark funeral home, 2303 Harlan St. Falls City, NE 68355, is in charge of arrangements (402)-245-2424.
More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
