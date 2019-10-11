Miller, LouElla V. 1925-2019

RESERVE, Kan. LouElla Victoria Lu Miller, 94, of rural Reserve, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Hiawatha, Kansas, where she had been a very short time.
LouElla was born June 2, 1925, at Barada, Nebraska, in Richardson County, the daughter of the late Harney David and Isobel Bentley Robidoux.
She grew up near Barada and attended country grade school near there.
After the death of her father, the family moved east of Reserve, where she attended country school before attending Sacred Heart School, at Omaha, Nebraska.
She returned to this area and worked as a nurse aide for the Brown County Infirmary, near Hiawatha. Most of her working life, she was a housekeeper for many families for over 54 years, before retiring.
Mrs. Miller was a member of the Iowa Tribe of White Cloud, Kansas.
She married Carl Edward Miller, Feb. 9, 1946, in Hiawatha.
They made their home in various places throughout the United States, as he was in the military. They retired, and returned to this area from Texas, in 1995, settling east of Reserve, at Red Earth Village, on the Sac and Fox Reservation.
She is survived by: a son, Eric, of the home; a brother, Charles Robidoux, of Reserve; and many nieces and nephews.
LouElla was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in April 11, 2007; and several siblings.
LouElla wishes were to be cremated, with no service held, like was requested for Carl.
Memorials are suggested to: Hope Brown County, and may be sent in care of: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or note of comfort, may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
