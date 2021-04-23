Monaghan, Daryl 1941-2020

A Celebration of eternal life for Daryl Monaghan, 79, of Hiawatha, is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha. Pastor Andrew Finch will officiate. The family will visit with friends following services.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Daryl Monaghan Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
Daryl died Nov. 14, 2020, in Topeka, during the Covid pandemic and unable to have services safely.
Please remember the family during this time with a card or note of remembrancewww.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.