Monaghan, Daryl 1941-2020

Daryl Monaghan, of Hiawatha, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, at the age of 79.
It was Daryls wish to be cremated with services pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, due to Covid 19.
Daryl was born May 3, 1941, in a farm home near Whiting, Kansas, one of eight children born to the late John and Dorothy Askew Myer Monaghan. Daryl has lived all of his life in Brown County, growing up in the Whiting-Willis area, graduating from Willis High School with the class of 1959. He worked at Albees Market, Schroth IGA, and the city of Hiawatha, prior to starting as a clerk with the Hiawatha Post Office in 1966 until 1992, retiring as a letter carrier, a career that lasted 26 years.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha for 60 years, becoming a member transferring from the Christian Church when he married Elsie Bindel. A number of years ago, he and Jimmie Alkire of Hiawatha spearheaded the Jr. Miss Pageant in Hiawatha. He supported the Youth Baseball Program, first as a coach for the 8-10 year olds, then later helping in the concession stand for Legion games. Daryl was a longtime member of NARFE, and to say he was hooked on the St. Louis Cardinals is vastly understated! He now has the grandkids hooked with numerous trips to St. Louis to catch the games and buy memorabilia.
He has always enjoyed spending time with the boys, now the grandkids, supporting them in their sporting events and was known to shout out at the refs! Daryl has always enjoyed fishing with his boys, now grandkids fishing and last summer, HE was able to catch the biggest fish!
Daryl attended a dance at the Hiawatha Auditorium and met his future bride. They married Sept. 18, 1960, at Hiawatha. After Daryl retired from the post office, they bought Maple Lanes Bowling Alley in Hiawatha which they operated together for 34 years before they retired in 2018. They celebrated 60 years together last September. She survives in their Hiawatha home.
Also surviving are two sons, Gerald Monaghan (Rosie), Craig Monaghan (Jennifer), all of Hiawatha; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Maxine Pollom of Lawrence, and Dale Monaghan of Topeka.
He was also preceded in death by five siblings, Lyle, Carol, Wayne, Eudene Behrens, Illene Merz, and great-granddaughter Chloye.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Daryl Monaghan Memorial Fund to be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS, 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
