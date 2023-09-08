WASHINGTON, Kan. Nain Gamaliel Avalos Montoya, 42, of Hiawatha, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Washington, Kansas. He was born Oct. 4, 1981, in Nueva Concepion Chalatenango, El Salvador, the son of Carlos Del Carmen Avalos and Irma Coralia Montoya De Avalos.
Nain had lived in the Hiawatha area for about one and a half years and previously in El Salvador.
Survivors include his parents, Carlos Avalos and Irma Coralia Montoya; son, Jonathan Avalos; four sisters, Maria Luisa, Belki, Nohemi and Karla Avalos; four brothers, Enoc (Alex), Hernan (Frank), Jerson and Kevin Avalos; and a grandson, Jonathan Gamaliel Avalos.
Nain was a great human being. He spent his life helping others. He always had a vision of creating his own business. His charisma and kindness were his greatest qualities. He was a father, grandfather, brother and son who was always there to share his joy with his friends and family.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Mercer Funeral Home.
Funeral Services and Burial will be in El Barcaye Nueva Concepion, El Salvador at a later date.
