Moore, LaDonna K. 1950-2019

TOPEKA, Kan. LaDonna K. Moore, 68, of Topeka, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Oct. 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
LaDonna, Mama Moore, was one of 12 children born to Jesse and Barbara Lunsford Hall, on Dec. 10, 1950, in Falls City, Nebraska, where she grew up and attended schools, prior to moving to Hiawatha in 1974, shortly after her mothers death.
She married David Red Moore, Feb. 6, 1976, in Hiawatha, where they lived all of their married life and where they raised their three daughters: DAngel, Shelly and Rosie.
David preceded her in death, July 19, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Rosie, Dec. 18, 2017; grandson, Trenton; as well as many brothers and sisters; and son, James.
LaDonna is survived by: daughter, DAngel, and her children: Brandon and Kendra; daughter, Shelly, and partner, Erika, children: Jordan and partner, Jade, and Chris (Veronica); soon to be great-grand-daughter, Jaila; David, and other Mom, Tisha; sister, Ranea Spicer, of Hiawatha; brother, David Hall, of Falls City; stepmother, Carolyn, all of Quenmo, Kansas.
Also surviving is: her son-in-law, Darryl Mabrey (Rosies husband); their son, Jagert; adopted daughter, Jeanette and family; three stepsisters: Linda Mangold, Ginny Hopkins and Roberta Weis.
LaDonna worked various jobs through the years, including babysitting for Hiawatha area families.
She enjoyed her coffee, and company and loved everyone she met.
She was devoted to her family: husband, children, siblings, nieces and nephews, and was an individual that if you needed something, she would do her best to get it, even if it meant she did without.
Services are planned for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, with Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl officiating.
Cremation will follow services, with a private family inurnment, at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, where the family will meet 6 until 8 p.m., that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Family, in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special note, or message of comfort, may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
