Arnold Moser
HIAWATHA, Kan. Arnold (Al) Moser, formerly of Hiawatha, died Aug. 1, 2019.
He was an Army veteran of World War II. Al spent most of his life working as an air traffic controller.
Survivors: wife, Dorthea; daughter, Linda; daughter, Jane; sister, Lenore.
Preceded in death by parents, Karl and Mabel Schwindt Moser.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with military honors.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.