TOPEKA, Kan. Mark Allen Mueller, 64, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away, Saturday, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Mark was employed by Westar Energy later known as Evergy for 39 years, retiring in 2018.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Topeka.
Mark married Lynn Wiseman, on Jan. 3, 1981, in Hiawatha. She survives in Topeka.
Other survivors include his daughter, Bekah (Liz) McClaskey and their children, Kyson and Brynlee McClaskey, of Topeka; his son, Tyler Mueller and his daughter, Presley Mueller, of Topeka; his sister, Barbara J. Mueller, of Hiawatha; two brothers, Dale (Peggy) Mueller, of Denver, Colorado, Carl (Barbara S.) Mueller, of Robinson, Kansas; his sisters-in-law, Chris (Jeff) Gustin, of Topeka and Beth (Gary) Weishaar, of Manhattan, Kansas; his brother-in-law, Scott Wiseman, of Manhattan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mark loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and helping friends. He enjoyed coaching his childrens ball teams. Mark achieved the Eagle Scout Award and served as a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America. He also enjoyed camping and family vacations. He was an avid fan of the Kansas State University Wildcats, K.C. Chiefs and Royals.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS.
A Celebration of Marks life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St, Topeka, KS 66612.
Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St. Santa Monica, CA 90401; online: https://cure.pcf.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2441&mfc_pref=T&2441.donation=form1 or to the First Presbyterian Church in Topeka.
To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
