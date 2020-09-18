OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Don Myers, 79, died in Advent Hospital in Merriam, Kansas, on Sept. 12, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was a 1958 graduate of Hiawatha High School and a 1962 Graduate of the University of Kansas. He worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Kansas City until his retirement.
He is survived by: his niece, Leann Conley of Lees Summit, Missouri; nephew, Edmund Myers (Patrice) of Bowie, Maryland and nephew, Kevin Myers (Loretta); and two grand nephews of Naples, Florida; and his companion of 35 years, Mary Ellen Fleming-Jones, and her family, of Overland Park, Kansas.
There will be a small private family service held at a later date.
Donations in his memory made be made to the charity of your choice. As published in the Hiawatha World.
