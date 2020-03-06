Helen Irene Neibling
HIAWATHA, Kan. Helen Irene Neibling, 90, died Feb. 25, 2020, in Hiawatha.
Preceded by: parents, Leroy and Mary (Melvin) Johnson; husband, Charles; sister, Clara Tribolet; and brothers, Ivan and Brice Johnson.
Survivors: sons and spouses: Ed and Judy, David and Margo and Raymond and Jeanette; brothers, Edward Johnson and Russel Johnson.
Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland.
Family visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, funeral home.
Memorials: Highland Fire Department.
