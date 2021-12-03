Neibling, James 1923-2021

HIGHLAND, Kan. James Harvey Neibling, 98, of Highland, passed away unexpectedly with family by his side Dec. 1, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Harvey was born June 17, 1923, at Highland, one of five children born to Paul Lyman and Marjorie Fay Prewitt Neibling and spent his entire life in the Highland area, attended country school prior to graduating from Highland High School, then graduating from Highland Junior College.
The Neibling Boys were born to follow their fathers footsteps, by farming and raising livestock, which they did together Highland area for many years. Floyd, Charles, Harvey and Jerry all worked together to help each other plant crops, hay and harvest. Harvey and Frank Kendall formed at partnership to raise Hereford cattle, which they did for many years.
When Frank passed away, Harvey continued to raise cattle until retiring. Although he officially retired, he still kept active assisting with whatever needed to be done, along with keeping up with cattle and grain prices.
Harvey was a longtime member of the Highland United-Presbyterian Church, where he had served on the Board for many years; also serving on the property committee.
He married Maryellen Peterson Feb. 8, 1948, in Hiawatha. They lived in the same farm home for 60 years, before they retired to town.
They treasured their family being around and through the years, always took time to camp and travel the world. They enjoyed 72 years of being together and from this union their children, Janet, Walter and Kathryn were born. Maryellen died Aug. 14, 2020.
Harvey was also preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Dorothy Dugan; brothers, Charles and Floyd.
Survivors include: his children: Janet Tyler (Paul) of Highland, Walter Neibling (Angie) of rural Highland, Kathryn Bachman (Greg) of Hiawatha; grandchildren: LaDonna Gilmore, Adam Tyler, Stacy Fisher, Brett Neibling, Kaitlynn Bachman and Eli Bachman; with seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Jerry Neibling of rural Highland.
A Celebration of Harveys Eternal Life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at United Methodist Presbyterian Church at Highland, with Pastor Darlene Sheffer officiating, assisted by Shane Spangler.
Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Sunday, where the family will meet from 2 until 4 p.m. that afternoon, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland EMT Association or HUMPC Church Memorial Fund, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, 66035.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family, at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
