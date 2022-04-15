Neibling, Jerry 1933-2022

HIGHLAND, Kan. On April 13, 2022, God saw that the breathing was getting so difficult and Jerry Neibling was struggling, so he reached down and took Jerry, age 89, to his eternal home. He joined sister, Dorothy (Everett) Dugan, Charles (Irene), J. Harvey (Maryellen) and Floyd (Lorraine).
Jerry was born to Paul Lyman and Marjorie Prewitt Neibling on March 4, 1933, at Highland, Kansas. He attended country school and Highland High School.
He joined the Army and served in Chicago, Illinois, and Gary, Indiana. It was discovered that he was a good carpenter and he was sent to build a base at Gary.
While in Chicago he met his wife, Carol, and they enjoyed dating, seeing concerts at Orchestra Hall, Youth for Christ at Moody Church and going to Lake Michigan.
After his discharge he went back to Highland to farm with his brothers. Jerry and Carol were married in Stillman Valley, Illinois, on Sept. 11. To this union was born: Dwight (Diane), Anita (Pete) and Gerald (Sharon). There are four granddaughters and one grandson.
Jerry was on the Fire Board and instrumental in getting the ambulance in Highland, started EMS classes at Highland College. He also served on the Presbyterian Church Board.
Most of all, he was a tiller of the soil. When they shelled corn, the cobs were put on the road to firm up the mud. In time, the roads were rocked. He had some of the first tile waterways in the area. He loved being a farmer.
In the 1990s, Lynch Syndrome Cancer (a genetic cancer) was discovered in his colon. Many surgeries follow and then in 2005, he had a colostomy and lived with a bag. Despite the limitations, he accepted it. He used those experiences to council others dealing with health issues.
In 2021 a doctor said he couldnt live at home anymore due to the growing health issues. He chose Maple Heights and he lived there for one year. He was loved by the staff because of his good attitude. Its good to know that all the trails of this life are behind him and he doesnt have to suffer anymore.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland after 10 a.m. Monday, where the family will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. that evening.
Graveside services are planned for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Highland Cemetery.
Military honors a courtesy of Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
A Celebration of Jerrys life will follow at 11 a.m. at Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. Pastor Shane Spangler will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bethany Church Memorial Fund or Samaritans Purse sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
